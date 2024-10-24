NDTV ProfitEarningsChalet Hotels Q2 Results: Loss Of Rs 139 Crore On Higher Tax Expense
ADVERTISEMENT

Chalet Hotels Q2 Results: Loss Of Rs 139 Crore On Higher Tax Expense

The margin narrowed 38 basis points to 39.66% in the second quarter.

24 Oct 2024, 07:37 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In the second quarter ending September, Chalet Hotels Ltd. faced a net loss of Rs 138.5 crore, contrasting sharply with analyst expectations of a profit, primarily driven by elevated tax expenses.</p><p>(Chalet Hotels’ Lakeside Chalet in Mumbai. Image Source: Marriott website)</p></div>
In the second quarter ending September, Chalet Hotels Ltd. faced a net loss of Rs 138.5 crore, contrasting sharply with analyst expectations of a profit, primarily driven by elevated tax expenses.

(Chalet Hotels’ Lakeside Chalet in Mumbai. Image Source: Marriott website)

Chalet Hotels Ltd.'s posted a consolidated net loss in the second quarter of the current financial year on account of higher tax expenses.

Net loss of the company stood at Rs 138.5 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the profit at Rs 64 crore.

Chalet Hotels Q2 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 20% to Rs 377.1 crore versus Rs 314.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 372 crore).

  • Ebitda up 19% to Rs 149.6 crore versus Rs 126 crore (Estimate: Rs 150 crore).

  • Margin narrows 38 basis points to 39.66% versus 40.04% (Estimate: 40.40%).

  • Net loss at Rs 138.5 crore versus net profit of Rs 36.4 crore (Estimate: Rs 64 crore).

The rate at which capital gains were taxed have changed and indexation benefits have been withdrawn while calculating the long-term capital gains on capital assets.

The holding company has reversed deferred tax assets created on certain capital assets (carried at indexed cost), leading to a one-time impact of Rs 202.2 crore in the profit and loss statement, thus resulting in net loss.

Shares of Chalet Hotels closed 0.15% lower at Rs 836.30 apiece, compared to a 0.02% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

ALSO READ

India’s Travel Boom To Grow Unabated As Middle Class Joins The Bandwagon
Opinion
India’s Travel Boom To Grow Unabated As Middle Class Joins The Bandwagon
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT