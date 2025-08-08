BSE Q1 Review: Most Analysts Still Bullish — Should You Buy? Check Target Price

BSE Ltd. still has more buy calls after robust revenue and profit growth in the first quarter of the financial year 2026.

Five out of nine analysts tracking India's oldest stock exchange have a 'buy' rating on the stock and the rest are 'hold', as per Bloomberg data.

Nuvama increased the target price to Rs 2,820 from Rs 2,770 earlier, based on a price-to-earnings of 45 times as well as the value of a 15% stake in CDSL. It placed a 'buy' call on the stock.

On the other hand, Jefferies maintained 'hold' and reduced target price to Rs 2,790 from Rs 2,900.