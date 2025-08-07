BSE Q1 Results: Profit Rises 9%, Revenue Up 13%

Business NewsEarningsBSE Q1 Results: Profit Rises 9%, Revenue Up 13%
BSE's revenue rose 13% to Rs 1,037.45 crore in quarter ended June.

07 Aug 2025, 06:46 PM IST i
(Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

India's oldest bourse, Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.'s net profit jumped 9% in the first quarter of this financial year.

The stock exchange posted a net profit of Rs 539.41 crore in the quarter ended June in comparison to Rs 494.42 crore in the preceding quarter.

BSE Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 13.1% to Rs 1,037.45 crore versus Rs 916.97 crore.

  • Net profit up 9% to Rs 539.41 crore versus Rs 494.42 crore.

  • Ebitda up 27% to Rs 704.99 crore versus Rs 554.54 crore.

  • Margin at 68.0% versus 60.5%.

This is a developing story.

