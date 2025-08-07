ADVERTISEMENT
BSE Q1 Results: Profit Rises 9%, Revenue Up 13%
BSE's revenue rose 13% to Rs 1,037.45 crore in quarter ended June.
India's oldest bourse, Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.'s net profit jumped 9% in the first quarter of this financial year.
The stock exchange posted a net profit of Rs 539.41 crore in the quarter ended June in comparison to Rs 494.42 crore in the preceding quarter.
BSE Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 13.1% to Rs 1,037.45 crore versus Rs 916.97 crore.
Net profit up 9% to Rs 539.41 crore versus Rs 494.42 crore.
Ebitda up 27% to Rs 704.99 crore versus Rs 554.54 crore.
Margin at 68.0% versus 60.5%.
