Biocon's Q3 Results Factor In One-Off Items That Boosted Numbers

Biocon Ltd. has a couple of one-time items that aided numbers in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

The company included the sale proceeds of Rs 350 crore earned from the divestment of their branded formulations India portfolio to Eris Lifesciences Ltd. as part of subsidiary Biocon Biologics Ltd.'s revenue. The segment reported a growth of 65%, according to the financial results. The sale led to a surge in operating revenue, Ebitda and margin.

The biopharmaceutical firm also received Rs 456 crore from "dilution gain" from Bicara Therapeutics Inc., which was part of its other income. Therefore, a total one-off of Rs 827 crore was booked as part of its third-quarter numbers.

Both the one-off items also bumped up profitability.

These did positively impact the Ebitda, profit and margin. Biocon also had a "one-time expense from the Viatris deal" in this quarter," Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Siddharth Mittal told NDTV Profit on Friday. "Going forward, there will be no one-offs," he said.

Managing Director Siddharth Mittal told NDTV Profit on Friday. "Going forward, there will be no one-offs," he said.