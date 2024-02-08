Biocon Q3 Results: Reports Profit, Beats Estimates

Biocon Ltd. reported a consolidated net profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.The drugmaker had a profit of Rs 753 crore in the October-December quarter, as against a loss of Rs 21 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 153-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, the profit rose 336%.