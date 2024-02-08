Biocon Q3 Results: Reports Profit, Beats Estimates
The drugmaker had a profit of Rs 753 crore in the October-December quarter, as against a loss of Rs 21 crore over the same period last year.
Biocon Ltd. reported a consolidated net profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.
The drugmaker had a profit of Rs 753 crore in the October-December quarter, as against a loss of Rs 21 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 153-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Sequentially, the profit rose 336%.
Biocon Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 34% to Rs 3,954 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,674 crore).
Operating profit was up 44% to Rs 927 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 834 crore).
Operating margin was at 23.44% vs 21.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.70%).
Shares of Biocon closed 2.05% lower at Rs 284.45 apiece on the BSE, before the results were announced, as compared with a 1% decline in the benchmark Sensex.
(This is a developing story)