Bank Of Maharashtra Q1 Gross Advance Rises 19%

Bank of Maharashtra's gross advances rose 18.7% on a yearly basis to Rs 2.17 lakh crore in the July-September quarter, according to provisional figures released by the bank.

The bank's total business rose 16.9% to Rs 4.94 lakh crore in the quarter-ended September 2024, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The bank reported an advance of 15.5% in deposits at Rs 2.76 lakh crore in the second quarter, as compared with Rs 2.39 lakh crore in the same period last year.

CASA ratio—the proportion of deposits that come from low-cost current and savings accounts—dipped to 49.29% from 49.86% in the previous quarter. A lower CASA ratio indicates that the bank relies heavily on costlier wholesale funding, which can hurt the bank's margin.

The credit deposit ratio, which measures how much a bank lends in relation to the deposits raised, rose to 78.6% in comparison to the earlier 76.5% in the same period in the previous fiscal. The higher CD ratio indicates that the loan disbursed exceeds deposits.