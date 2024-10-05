Bank Of Maharashtra QIP: LIC, ICICI Prudential Life And Aditya Bira Sun Life Among Investors

Bank of Maharashtra raised Rs 3,500 crore from share sale to investors Life Insurance Corp., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. and Adity Birla Sun Life Insurance Co, among others. The board on Saturday approved the allotment of over 61 shares under the qualified institutional placement route, according to an exchange filing.

The public sector lender issued the shares at Rs 57.36 apiece, against the floor price of Rs 60.37. The QIP opened on Sept. 30 and closed on Oct. 4.

Bank of Maharashtra disclosed the list of allottees who have been allotted more than 5% of the equity shares offered in the QIP.