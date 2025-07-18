Axis Bank Q1 Review: Lender Sees Barrage Of Price Target Cuts After Rise In Provision, Worsening Asset Quality

Brokerages have turned cautious on Axis Bank following its April-June quarter earnings miss, with most of them trimming their target prices on the private lender amid rising concerns over asset quality and elevated credit costs.

While most maintain a positive long-term stance, the near-term outlook has been clouded by volatile earnings and operational challenges.

Jefferies, Citi Bank, Nuvama Institutional Equities, Systematix Institutional Equities, and Motilal Oswal Securities have all slashed their price targets, citing the surge in slippages due to technical reclassifications and compression in margins.

Jefferies has cut its target price to Rs 1,370 from Rs 1,450, saying that the asset quality of the bank has disappointed, with slippages rising due to new classification norms. While trends may stabilise from the September quarter, results were weak, and only the valuation discount has kept its 'buy' rating intact.