Adani Enterprises Q2 Net Profit Surges 84% To Rs 3,199 Crore

Adani Enterprises Ltd. reported a sharp 83.7% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,199 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared to Rs 1,742 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s board also approved a significant fundraising plan via a Rs 25,000 crore rights issue.

Revenue came in at Rs 44,281 crore while earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation stood at Rs 7,688 crore.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 2,281 crore excluding exceptional gain of Rs 3,583 crore

Adani Airports Holdings Ltd.'s Ebitda saw an increase of 51% in year-on-year Ebitda to Rs 2,157 crore.

“With disciplined execution and strategic diversification, Adani Enterprises Ltd continues to strengthen its position as India’s leading incubator of transformative infrastructure and energy businesses,” Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group.

“The inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport marks a defining moment in India’s infrastructure story and reinforces AEL’s role as a national growth catalyst. Our strong performance across airports, data centers and roads underscore the momentum of our core infrastructure portfolio," he added.