Adani Enterprises Approves Rs 25,000-Crore Fundraise Via Rights Issue

Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s board of directors has approved raising up to Rs 25,000 crore through a rights issue, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

"The Board has, inter alia, also considered and approved the issuance of partly paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs 1 each (the “Rights Equity Shares”) for an amount not exceeding Rs 25,000.00 crore (Rupees Twenty Five Thousand Crore) by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company," the filing stated.

Other details such as the record date, issue price, rights entitlement ratio, timing of the rights issue and terms of payment will be determined by the Rights Issue Committee in "due course", the filing said.

The company also announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY26 and reported a sharp 83.7% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,199 crore. In the year-ago period, the company's net profit was at Rs 1,742 crore.

“With disciplined execution and strategic diversification, Adani Enterprises Ltd continues to strengthen its position as India’s leading incubator of transformative infrastructure and energy businesses,” Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group.

“The inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport marks a defining moment in India’s infrastructure story and reinforces AEL’s role as a national growth catalyst. Our strong performance across airports, data centers and roads underscore the momentum of our core infrastructure portfolio," he added.

The company has been recognised as the 'Great Indian ESG Organization of the Year 2025' at the Transformance ESG Awards for its unwavering commitment to sustainability.