Baby Gyms And Reading Classes: The Price of Early Learning
Hi there! If you have been following this blog, you already have an inkling of just how much a parent-to-be can spend on tests, tutorials and prenatal parties just in anticipation of a baby's arrival. One can only imagine what happens once a baby is born.
Recently, a friend from the United States was in India with her four-month-old. With both of the infant's parents being Ivy League working professionals, the infant was promptly enrolled for baby reading classes, baby gym, baby massage, and baby music classes, accompanied by both his nannies.
Does the baby actually learn to play or read, I asked confused. Of course not! I was told. They just enjoy hearing the sound of a live musical instrument - the baby in question apparently particularly liked hearing and napping to the sound of the ukulele.
A class offering baby reading too advertised that "over time, your baby may start to associate wording, actions and pictures, as well as developing their listening skills and have the ability to retain information- all of which are ideal for early learning before attending school." Baby gyms, meanwhile, are said to enhance physical skill – climbing, moving backwards or crawling, helping prepare the baby for mobility.
To be sure, while these 'classes' are offered in countries like the United States, I am, for one, yet to come across anything of this sort in India. Obviously most Indian parents already do this and a lot more at home. But that's not to say I can't see something of this sort being a runaway hit in SoBo. What say?