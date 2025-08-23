Baby Gyms And Reading Classes: The Price of Early Learning

Hi there! If you have been following this blog, you already have an inkling of just how much a parent-to-be can spend on tests, tutorials and prenatal parties just in anticipation of a baby's arrival. One can only imagine what happens once a baby is born.

Recently, a friend from the United States was in India with her four-month-old. With both of the infant's parents being Ivy League working professionals, the infant was promptly enrolled for baby reading classes, baby gym, baby massage, and baby music classes, accompanied by both his nannies.

Does the baby actually learn to play or read, I asked confused. Of course not! I was told. They just enjoy hearing the sound of a live musical instrument - the baby in question apparently particularly liked hearing and napping to the sound of the ukulele.