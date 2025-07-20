Pregnancy, Prices And Posh Perks: Move Over Baby Showers; Hatchelorettes Are Now Taking Over The Gram!

'Call me!' I urgently message my friend while once again panicking over yet another non-problem problem. Ever the loyal and dependable friend, she texts back with calming words and a promise to try and find time to call back later in the day. As a new mom to a lovely daughter- ‘Viha,’ my friend has managed with minimal sleep over the past few months. So I can't exactly expect her to find time to firefight my non-problem problems at least for the near term. That got me thinking about just how throwing a hatchelorette might be more than just a fad.

What's that you ask?

Bachelorette + hatching a baby = hatchelorette

How's it different?

While a babymoon is to spend meaningful time with you partner before life gets upended by the birth of a baby (I mean that in a good way of course! ;) , a baby shower can usually involve friends and family across ages.

Enter a hatchelorette. Ta-da! How about a quick weekend getaway instead to chill, chat and spend some quality time with friends.

While the bachelorette and hatchelorette economy is still an evolving one in India, travel and tour operators abroad have already begun milking the trend abroad.

Hotels are offering packages with cute little perks thrown in- complimentary ice-cream for pregnancy cravings, mocktails, aromatherapy, one even offers supportive slippers (perfect for the mom-to-be's swollen feet, says the advert)...

I am already making a mental list of places to go for mine. Brb!