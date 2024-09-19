Maritime Security, Counter Terrorism Priority: MEA On Modi's US Visit
The MEA refrained from confirming whether a meeting has been planned between PM Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump.
Maritime security, health security and counterterrorism will be among the Indian government's top priorities as Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to the US for attending the Quad Leaders' Summit on Sept. 21, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.
"I will not predict the leaders' declaration, which will be issued at the end of the summit," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi. "However, I will point out that the Quad's constructive agenda continues to remain development in the Indo-Pacific region and maintaining peace, prosperity and security in the region."
"Our agenda covers health security, climate change, critical and emerging technology, infrastructural development, connectivity, maritime security and counterterrorism," he added.
While India was originally scheduled to host the Quad Leaders' Summit, the country allowed the US to host the summit this year in view of the White House's request. "As stated earlier, we will host the summit next year," Misri said.
Modi will arrive in the US on Saturday—the same day when the Quad summit will be held in Delaware, the hometown of US President Joe Biden.
"On the sidelines of the summit, the Cancer Moonshot event will be held. Through this initiative, the Quad aims to implement innovative strategies to help detect, prevent, treat and alleviate the impact of cancer on patients and their families," Misri said.
Separately, India and the US will sign pacts on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and Indo-US Drug Framework. A bilateral meeting has also been scheduled between Modi and Biden, according to Misri.
On Sunday, the second day of his visit, Modi will arrive in New York, where he will address the Indian diaspora.
The prime minister will also meet top business leaders of the US, including those involved in sectors such as quantum, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and other hi-tech areas, the foreign secretary said. "There will be a roundtable with tech CEOs."
Trump, Modi To Meet?
The MEA refrained from confirming whether a meeting had been planned between Modi and former US President Donald Trump. "At the moment, we can’t say about any specific meeting. We are looking at it from different angles. If a meeting is fixed with any leader, you will be updated," Misri told reporters.
The statement comes a day after Trump, while calling India an "abuser" of trade ties, described Modi as a "fantastic man" and claimed that he would meet him next week.
"So, when India, which is a very big abuser, He (Modi) happens to be coming to meet me next week, and Modi, he's fantastic. I mean, fantastic man. A lot of these leaders are fantastic," Trump had said at a campaign rally.
On the third day of his US visit, Modi will be addressing the Summit of the Future being organised by the UN General Assembly.
India's priorities at the summit include inclusive and sustainable development, Misri said. "Our objective is enhancing multilateral cooperation and attaining sustainable development goals on target."