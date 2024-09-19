Maritime Security, Counter Terrorism Priority: MEA On Modi's US Visit

Maritime security, health security and counterterrorism will be among the Indian government's top priorities as Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to the US for attending the Quad Leaders' Summit on Sept. 21, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

"I will not predict the leaders' declaration, which will be issued at the end of the summit," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi. "However, I will point out that the Quad's constructive agenda continues to remain development in the Indo-Pacific region and maintaining peace, prosperity and security in the region."

"Our agenda covers health security, climate change, critical and emerging technology, infrastructural development, connectivity, maritime security and counterterrorism," he added.

While India was originally scheduled to host the Quad Leaders' Summit, the country allowed the US to host the summit this year in view of the White House's request. "As stated earlier, we will host the summit next year," Misri said.