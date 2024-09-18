Trump Says He Will Meet With Modi Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to meet with him next week — the latest visit from a foreign leader or official as nations grapple with the possibility of the Republican returning to power after November’s election.

“He happens to be coming to meet me next week, and Modi, he’s fantastic,” the Republican presidential nominee said Tuesday during a town hall in Flint, Michigan, as he revealed the visit during a winding answer that touched on free trade and protecting US jobs.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request seeking details about the meeting.