NDTV ProfitWorldTrump Says He Will Meet With Modi Next Week
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Says He Will Meet With Modi Next Week

Modi will be in the US this weekend to attend the Quad Leaders Summit in Delaware that is being hosted by President Joe Biden.

18 Sep 2024, 07:59 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Narendra Modi, left, and Donald Trump, arrive for a news conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India in 2020. (Source: Bloomberg)</p></div>
Narendra Modi, left, and Donald Trump, arrive for a news conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India in 2020. (Source: Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to meet with him next week — the latest visit from a foreign leader or official as nations grapple with the possibility of the Republican returning to power after November’s election.

“He happens to be coming to meet me next week, and Modi, he’s fantastic,” the Republican presidential nominee said Tuesday during a town hall in Flint, Michigan, as he revealed the visit during a winding answer that touched on free trade and protecting US jobs.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request seeking details about the meeting.

ALSO READ

When Chips Are Down, You Can Bet On India, Says PM Modi

Opinion
When Chips Are Down, You Can Bet On India, Says PM Modi
Read More

Modi will be in the US this weekend, where he is slated to attend the Quad Leaders Summit in Wilmington, Delaware that is being hosted by President Joe Biden. On Sept. 23, Modi is expected to address the “Summit of the Future” at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Trump has met with other world leaders this year, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who visited the former president at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in March and with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Trump Tower in New York.

As president, Trump traveled to India in 2020, a trip which saw Modi roll out the red carpet to court the Republican, who is fond of large crowd sizes, including with an event at a cricket stadium where he was greeted by more than 100,000 people.

ALSO READ

Abortion To Afghanistan — Key Takeaways From Harris-Trump Presidential Debate

Opinion
Abortion To Afghanistan — Key Takeaways From Harris-Trump Presidential Debate
Read More

Under Biden, the US has pledged to work with India on technology such as artificial intelligence and committed to the co-production of sensitive defense technologies. Biden has sought to strengthen ties with Asian nations to better counter China’s growing military and economic influence in the Asia-Pacific region. The president also hosted Modi for a state dinner in 2023.

But US-India ties under Biden have also been frustrated in part by New Delhi’s reluctance to broker an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine. India is reliant on Russia for military weapons and cheap oil, and has refrained from condemning Vladimir Putin for his invasion.

Modi visited Kyiv in August for the first time since the war began and has advocated for diplomacy and dialog to end the conflict.

--With assistance from Stephanie Lai.

ALSO READ

Ukraine Wants India To Play More Active Role To End Russia’s War

Opinion
Ukraine Wants India To Play More Active Role To End Russia’s War
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT