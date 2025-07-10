No Vacancy For Chief Minister's Post In Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

When reporters asked about any change of leadership in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, "Is there any vacancy for chief ministership? I am very much here before you. I am the chief minister of Karnataka. That is what D K Shivakumar has said, and I am also saying it... There is no vacancy."

There has been speculation of Siddaramaiah stepping down amid some sections of MLAs pitching for Shivakumar for the CM's post.