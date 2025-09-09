New Vice President: NDA Pick CP Radhakrishnan Wins V-P Election With 452 Votes
CP Radhakrishnan has defeated INDIA bloc candidate B Sudershan Reddy in the vice presidential election.
Chandrapuram Ponnusami Radhakrishnan on Tuesday was elected as the new Vice-President of India, with a total of 452 votes in his favour.
The voting in the elections began at 10 am and concluded at 5 pm. The electoral college comprising members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha had a strength of 781.
With more than four decades experience, Radhakrishnan is a respected name in the polity and public life.
#WATCH | Delhi: PC Mody, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha says, "NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan got 452 first preference votes. He has been elected as the Vice President of India... Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy securedâ¦ pic.twitter.com/hW7dUY0yfi— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025
Who Is C. P. Radhakrishnan?
Chandrapuram Ponnusami Radhakrishnan is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran from Tamil Nadu and the Governor of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024.
1. Prior to his appointment, he served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one and a half years. As the Governor of Jharkhand, Radhakrishnan was appointed by the President of India to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and as the Lt. Governor of Puducherry.
2. Born on May 4, 1957, in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Shri Radhakrishnan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Starting as an RSS Swayamsevak, he became a State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974.
3. An avid sportsperson, the 67-year-old was a college champion in table tennis and a long-distance runner. He enjoys cricket and volleyball.
4. In 1998, Radhakrishnan was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time from Coimbatore in 1998. He was re-elected to Lok Sabha in 1999.
5. In 2004, Radhakrishnan addressed the UN General Assembly as part of the Parliamentary Delegation.
6. Between 2004 and 2007, Radhakrishnan served as the State President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.
7. From 2016-2020, Radhakrishnan was appointed as the Chairman of the Coir Board, Kochi. The coir exports from India grew tremendously and reached an all-time high of Rs. 2532 crores.
8. From 2020 to 2022, he was the All India in Charge of BJP for Kerala.
9. On February 18, 2023, Radhakrishnan was appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand.