New Vice President: NDA Pick CP Radhakrishnan Wins V-P Election With 452 Votes

Chandrapuram Ponnusami Radhakrishnan on Tuesday was elected as the new Vice-President of India, with a total of 452 votes in his favour.

The voting in the elections began at 10 am and concluded at 5 pm. The electoral college comprising members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha had a strength of 781.

With more than four decades experience, Radhakrishnan is a respected name in the polity and public life.