Lok Sabha Election 2024: How Much BJP, Congress Manifestos Cost The Exchequer

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress have released their election manifestos recently ahead of the start of the Lok Sabha polls. With opinion polls suggesting an overwhelming majority for the BJP, its manifesto also appears to signal business as usual, while the Congress manifesto appears to be relying on populist measures.

Key takeaways of the BJP's manifesto include improving connectivity, ease of business, and affordable housing targeted at the middle class by strengthening the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act, as well as promising to expand some of the flagship schemes like free food grains, free housing, Rs 6,000 assistance for farmers and water-connection availability.

The Congress has promised a slew of measures if it comes to power, including a right to apprenticeship act and filling up 30 lakh vacancies in the Union government.