BJP's 2024 Poll Promise: CAA Rollout, Common Electoral Roll, Doubling MUDRA Loans
The BJP manifesto for Lok Sabha 2024 election does not mention the staggered implementation of the National Register of Citizens which was earlier announced in 2019.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the Bhartiya Janata Party's 'Sankalp Patra' or election manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections in the country. The upcoming elections, which is the biggest democratic exercise in the world, has the Modi-led party pitching for the third straight term.
The manifesto unveiled by the Prime Minister — looks to build on four pillars — youth, women, poor and farmers. "The Sankalp patra will take India towards Aatmanirbharta and make it a developed country by 2047," Modi stated, highlighting the party's vision.
The party's manifesto has included announcements to operationalise the Citizenship Amendment Act, Uniform Civil Code, One Nation One Election and bringing out a common Electoral Roll while promising to expand some of the flagship schemes like free food grains, free housing, Rs 6,000 farmer assistance and water connection availability.
Notably, the staggered implementation of the National Register of Citizens which was earlier announced by the party in 2019 to much protest has missed a mention.
Key takeaways of the 76-page document include improving connectivity, ease of business, and affordable housing targeted at the middle class by strengthening the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act.
The manifesto also talks about making India a product nation, facilitate the growth of India as a manufacturing hub, pharma hub, semiconductors hub, innovations hub and tech hub.
The BJP manifesto also promises to make 'garib ki thaali' (food-plate of the poor) more affordable, nutritious by promising clusters of growth and production.
Expedition of the National Clean Air Programme in 60 cities to counter pollution by 2029 and three more bullet trains across the breadth the country along with Namo trains and Amrit trains, along with the existing Vande Bharat lines have been promised.
The BJP has also promised to expand the network of Garima Grahas- shelters to transgender individuals and ensure they are covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.
In contrast, the Indian National Congress has promised cashless medical insurance and civil unions for lgbtq+ couples along with changes to existing PLI schemes to make them employer-linked, tax credits to large and diverse employers.
The document was released in the presence of the party President J P Nadda and other senior cabinet ministers and party members like Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
What's New?
Strengthening the RERA Act
Implement law to prevent paper leaks
National Mission on Natural Farming to promote nature-friendly, climate-resilient, remunerative agriculture
Krishi Infrastructure Mission for implementation of agri-infrastructure projects
National Senior Citizens Portal - a platform for sharing stories, insights and knowledge.
Review of National Floor Wages from time to time.
Scheme for truck drivers for modern facilities along the national highways
Onboard auto, taxi, truck and other drivers on e-Shram portal
Launch initiative to encourage regional development through district-led product promotion
Smart food processing hubs
‘Land Record Digitization’ and the integration of various institutions
like Revenue Courts and Registration Offices.
Anusandhan Fund with an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore to provide loans for scientific research.
National Atmospheric Mission to be called Mausam to make Bharat “weather ready” and “climate smart"
Policy for Aerospace Manufacturing
What Will Continue?
Free ration for the next five years under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana
Free health treatment by strengthening Ayushman Bharat, inclusion of transgenders under coverage
Expansion of the PM Awas Yojana, Har Ghar Nal se Jal, Slum Redevelopment, PM Ujjwala Yojana and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
Annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.
What Will Be Expanded?
Mudra loan limit will be doubled up to Rs 20 lakh and provided to those who have availed and successfully repaid old loans
Three crore rural women to become Lakhpati Didis from current one crore.
Efforts to promote Seaweed cultivation and pearl farming
PM Svanidhi to cover street vendors, travelling salesmen from small towns and villages
Investment of Rs 24,000 crore through PM JANMAN to aid Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG)
Build health services focussed on the prevention and reduction of Anaemia, Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Osteoporosis
Expand Shakti Desks (Women Help Desks) in police stations.
Expand existing Startup India Seed Fund Scheme and Startup Credit Guarantee Scheme
Collaboration with private sector to expand the incubator network and
link them with higher education institutes
Double the number of custom hiring centres, focusing on making agricultural machinery and equipment at stable prices.
PM-eBus Seva to more cities, nationwide EV charger infrastructure