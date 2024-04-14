BJP's 2024 Poll Promise: CAA Rollout, Common Electoral Roll, Doubling MUDRA Loans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the Bhartiya Janata Party's 'Sankalp Patra' or election manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections in the country. The upcoming elections, which is the biggest democratic exercise in the world, has the Modi-led party pitching for the third straight term.

The manifesto unveiled by the Prime Minister — looks to build on four pillars — youth, women, poor and farmers. "The Sankalp patra will take India towards Aatmanirbharta and make it a developed country by 2047," Modi stated, highlighting the party's vision.

The party's manifesto has included announcements to operationalise the Citizenship Amendment Act, Uniform Civil Code, One Nation One Election and bringing out a common Electoral Roll while promising to expand some of the flagship schemes like free food grains, free housing, Rs 6,000 farmer assistance and water connection availability.

Notably, the staggered implementation of the National Register of Citizens which was earlier announced by the party in 2019 to much protest has missed a mention.

Key takeaways of the 76-page document include improving connectivity, ease of business, and affordable housing targeted at the middle class by strengthening the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act.

The manifesto also talks about making India a product nation, facilitate the growth of India as a manufacturing hub, pharma hub, semiconductors hub, innovations hub and tech hub.

The BJP manifesto also promises to make 'garib ki thaali' (food-plate of the poor) more affordable, nutritious by promising clusters of growth and production.

Expedition of the National Clean Air Programme in 60 cities to counter pollution by 2029 and three more bullet trains across the breadth the country along with Namo trains and Amrit trains, along with the existing Vande Bharat lines have been promised.

The BJP has also promised to expand the network of Garima Grahas- shelters to transgender individuals and ensure they are covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

In contrast, the Indian National Congress has promised cashless medical insurance and civil unions for lgbtq+ couples along with changes to existing PLI schemes to make them employer-linked, tax credits to large and diverse employers.

The document was released in the presence of the party President J P Nadda and other senior cabinet ministers and party members like Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.