J&K Election Results: Omar Abdullah Will Be Chief Minister, Says Farooq Abdullah As NC-Congress Lead

With the alliance of the National Conference and Congress set to win the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, NC chief Farooq Abdullah announced on Tuesday that his son, Omar Abdullah, will be the next chief minister of the erstwhile state.

"Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister," the senior Abdullah was heard as saying while speaking to reporters in a video shared by news agency ANI.

"People have given their mandate. They have proven that the decisions taken on Aug. 5 are not acceptable to them," he said, referring to the abrogation of Article 370 and the conversion of J&K into a union territory.

The next government has its task cut out, as it needs to address J&K's unemployment, inflation, and drug menace, the former chief minister added.

As per the data shared by the Election Commission so far, the NC is ahead in 41 seats, and its ally Congress is ahead in six assembly segments. This takes their coalition's tally to 47 out of the 90 contested seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead in 29 seats, whereas the People's Democratic Party, led by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, is leading in only four constituencies.