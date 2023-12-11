Article 370 Verdict: Supreme Court Upholds Abrogation Of J&K's Special Status

The Supreme Court upheld the constitutional order abrogating Article 370, calling the special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir as "temporary".

"Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the state," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, reading the majority judgment. "Textual reading also indicate that it is a temporary provision. Marginal note says it is temporary and transitory."

The President has the power to issue order for abrogation of Article 370, the top court ruled. "The court cannot sit in appeal over the decision of the President of India on whether the special circumstances under Article 370 exist."

The CJI, reading from the judgment, said the court holds that all provisions of the Constitution of India can be applied to J&K using Article 370(1)(d) in one go. "We do not find the use of Presidential power to issue CO 273 was mala fide. Thus we hold the exercise of Presidential Power to be valid."

The CJI authored the judgment on behalf of himself, Justice Gavai and Justice Surya Kant. Justice Sanjiv Khanna concurred with the verdict. While Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul authored a separate judgment, he agreed that the president has power to abrogate Article 370.

The Supreme Court, however, directed Election Commission to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir by 2024.

Citing the submissions of the solicitor general that the status of union territory was temporary, the Supreme Court said "we don't find it necessary to determine whether the reorganization of J&K into UT is valid."

The reorganisation of Ladakh as Union Territory is upheld as Article 3 allows a portion of state to be made as UT. "The question whether Parliament can convert a state into a union territory is left open."