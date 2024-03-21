Electoral Bonds: Election Commission Publishes Data That Can Match Donors With Parties

The Election Commission of India has released the fresh data set of electoral bonds with details that can help match the donors with the political parties that received the funds.

The poll body published two separate lists of the donors and recipients of donations made between April 2019 and January 2024 on Thursday. It includes alphanumeric numbers associated with the electoral bonds that can identify the donor with the recipient.

The data was submitted to the Commission earlier in the day by the State Bank of India, in line with the Supreme Court order.

The State Bank of India was the only bank authorised to sell and redeem electoral bonds, which were first issued in March 2018. Last month, the top court struck down the electoral bond scheme in a unanimous ruling, calling it unconstitutional.

The bank was then ordered to furnish all details of the bearer instrument to the poll body. It released a set of data last week, but without the alphanumeric numbers that establishes a link between donors and parties.