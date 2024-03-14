Electoral Bonds Data: This Is How Much The BJP, Congress And Others Received

The Election Commission of India has released the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from the State Bank of India, in line with a stern order from the Supreme Court.

SBI had submitted the data Tuesday evening. The top court had ordered the poll body to collate the data and make it public on its website no later than 5 p.m. on March 15.

The list released includes the names of the parties who received the donations through the bond between April 2019 and January 2024.