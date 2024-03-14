NDTV ProfitPoliticsElectoral Bonds Data: This Is How Much The BJP, Congress And Others Received
Electoral Bonds Data: This Is How Much The BJP, Congress And Others Received

Election Commission releases electoral bond data as ordered by Supreme Court, revealing donors and parties involved.

14 Mar 2024, 09:35 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

The Election Commission of India has released the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from the State Bank of India, in line with a stern order from the Supreme Court.

SBI had submitted the data Tuesday evening. The top court had ordered the poll body to collate the data and make it public on its website no later than 5 p.m. on March 15.

The list released includes the names of the parties who received the donations through the bond between April 2019 and January 2024.

Here are the names of recipients on the list released:

On Monday, the apex court rejected a plea by SBI to extend the March 6 deadline to release this data. A bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, came down strongly on the bank for "willful disobedience" of orders and warned it of contempt proceedings if it failed to meet this deadline.

The top court noted that contributors under this scheme were required to submit a KYC form and proof of payment through cheque or a demand draft. Therefore, details of the contributors are readily available with the SBI, the court said.

Last month, the top court struck down the electoral bond scheme in a unanimous ruling and called it unconstitutional.

The development comes ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

