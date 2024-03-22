Electoral Bonds Data: These Are The Largest Donors To Political Parties

The latest set of disclosures made on the Election Commission of India website on Thursday, have finally allowed donors and political parties to be directly linked.

The data, which was released by State Bank of India under Supreme Court's direct orders, revealed the amount of bonds purchased by each donor and such bonds redeemed by political parties. The two lists, which were submitted separately, were matched using the alphanumeric code linked to each bond.

To be sure, the data on the ECI website does not reveal the dates on which the bonds were encashed by a particular party, but it matches the donors and the political parties that encashed the funds—a move that identifies the top sources of political funding for India's biggest parties.