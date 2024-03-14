Election Commission Releases Electoral Bond Data Of Political Donations
The list released includes the donations made through the bond between April 2019 and January 2024.
The Election Commission of India has released the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from the State Bank of India, in line with a stern order from the Supreme Court.
SBI had submitted the data Tuesday evening. The top court had ordered the poll body to collate the data and make it public on its website no later than 5 p.m. on March 15.
Electoral bonds worth Rs 12,155.51 crore were bought till Jan 11, 2024.
Here are the names of the donors on the list released:
Bharti Airtel
ITC
Grasim Industries
Vedanta
Bajaj Auto
Cipla
Torrent Power
Torrent Pharma
MRF
KEC International
Aurobindo Pharma
Natco Pharma
The Ramco Cements
JK Cement
Megha Engineering and Infrastructure
Jindal Saw
DLF
NCC
Crescent Power
Tech Mahindra
Geojit Investment Services
Welspun Corp
Essel Mining and Inds
J.K. Lakshmi Cement
Finolex Cables
Inox Air Products
Star Cement Meghalaya
Sula Vineyards
ECL Finance
Edelweiss Housing Finance
Force Motors
PVR
Ambuja Housing and Urban Infrastructure
GHCL
Haldia Energy
India Glycols
Hitech Systems & Services
Keventer Foodpark Infra
Philips Carbon Black
Bright Star Investments
Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories
Interglobe Real Estate Ventures
Sun Pharma
Jubilant Life
Vardhaman Textiles
Mankind Tracom
UltraTech Cement
On Monday, the apex court rejected a plea by SBI to extend the March 6 deadline to release this data. A bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, came down strongly on the bank for "willful disobedience" of orders and warned it of contempt proceedings if it failed to meet this deadline.
The top court noted that contributors under this scheme were required to submit a KYC form and proof of payment through cheque or a demand draft. Therefore, details of the contributors are readily available with the SBI, the court said.
Last month, the top court struck down the electoral bond scheme in a unanimous ruling and called it unconstitutional.
The development comes ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.