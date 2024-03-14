Election Commission Releases Electoral Bond Data Of Political Donations

NDTV ProfitPoliticsElection Commission Releases Electoral Bond Data Of Political Donations
14 Mar 2024, 08:30 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Election Commission building New Delhi</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p><br>Wiki Commons</p></div>
Election Commission building New Delhi Wiki Commons

The Election Commission of India has released the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from the State Bank of India, in line with a stern order from the Supreme Court.

SBI had submitted the data Tuesday evening. The top court had ordered the poll body to collate the data and make it public on its website no later than 5 p.m. on March 15.

The list released includes the donations made through the bond between April 2019 and January 2024.

Electoral bonds worth Rs 12,155.51 crore were bought till Jan 11, 2024.

Here are the names of the donors on the list released:

  • Bharti Airtel

  • ITC

  • Grasim Industries

  • Vedanta

  • Bajaj Auto

  • Cipla

  • Torrent Power

  • Torrent Pharma

  • MRF

  • KEC International

  • Aurobindo Pharma

  • Natco Pharma

  • The Ramco Cements

  • JK Cement

  • Megha Engineering and Infrastructure

  • Jindal Saw

  • DLF

  • NCC

  • Crescent Power

  • Tech Mahindra

  • Geojit Investment Services

  • Welspun Corp

  • Essel Mining and Inds

  • J.K. Lakshmi Cement

  • Finolex Cables

  • Inox Air Products

  • Star Cement Meghalaya

  • Sula Vineyards

  • ECL Finance

  • Edelweiss Housing Finance

  • Force Motors

  • PVR

  • Ambuja Housing and Urban Infrastructure

  • GHCL

  • Haldia Energy

  • India Glycols

  • Hitech Systems & Services

  • Keventer Foodpark Infra

  • Philips Carbon Black

  • Bright Star Investments

  • Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

  • Interglobe Real Estate Ventures

  • Sun Pharma

  • Jubilant Life

  • Vardhaman Textiles

  • Mankind Tracom

  • UltraTech Cement

On Monday, the apex court rejected a plea by SBI to extend the March 6 deadline to release this data. A bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, came down strongly on the bank for "willful disobedience" of orders and warned it of contempt proceedings if it failed to meet this deadline.

The top court noted that contributors under this scheme were required to submit a KYC form and proof of payment through cheque or a demand draft. Therefore, details of the contributors are readily available with the SBI, the court said.

Last month, the top court struck down the electoral bond scheme in a unanimous ruling and called it unconstitutional.

The development comes ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

