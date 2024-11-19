Dharavi Row: Sharad Pawar Refutes Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray’s Attack On Adani Group Ahead Of Maha Polls

Sharad Pawar said the Adani Group was "not interested" in the Dharavi redevelopment project in 2019 when a meeting of senior Maharashtra leaders took place.

"The Dharavi issue is not there at all. Adani was not interested in Dharavi when the meeting took place. In fact, Dharavi project was given to some other people. Some negotiations were on but not with Adani," Pawar told a digital news platform.

Amit Malviya, national convener of the IT cell of BJP, said in a post on social media platform X that Sharad Pawar has rubbished Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray’s attack on Adani. "This, coming from the senior most politician in the MVA camp, just before the crucial polling, is embarrassing for the alliance. Uddhav and Rahul had been lying all along to mislead Mumbai and Maharashtra. It was the Uddhav Thackeray led MVA, which had signed off the Dharavi project to Adani Group," Malviya said.