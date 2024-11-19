Dharavi Row: Sharad Pawar Refutes Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray’s Attack On Adani Group Ahead Of Maha Polls
Sharad Pawar said the Adani Group was "not interested" in the Dharavi redevelopment project in 2019 when a meeting of senior Maharashtra leaders took place.
"The Dharavi issue is not there at all. Adani was not interested in Dharavi when the meeting took place. In fact, Dharavi project was given to some other people. Some negotiations were on but not with Adani," Pawar told a digital news platform.
Amit Malviya, national convener of the IT cell of BJP, said in a post on social media platform X that Sharad Pawar has rubbished Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray’s attack on Adani. "This, coming from the senior most politician in the MVA camp, just before the crucial polling, is embarrassing for the alliance. Uddhav and Rahul had been lying all along to mislead Mumbai and Maharashtra. It was the Uddhav Thackeray led MVA, which had signed off the Dharavi project to Adani Group," Malviya said.
This comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for opposing the Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai.
"Rahul Gandhi brought a big locker to Mumbai. We thought he has brought it to give something to Maharashtra... but he has come to loot Maharashtra's treasury," Shinde told reporters.
Shinde said the Leader of Opposition has misled people by giving wrong information about Dharavi.
"Two lakh people will get houses in Dharavi... everyone should give priority to the redevelopment. This is Asia's biggest project and I would appeal to the people of Dharavi to keep the politics aside and see what is beneficial for them," the chief minister said.
With a sprawling area of 240 hectares, Dharavi is home to approximately 8 lakh residents and over 13,000 small businesses.
Dharavi was originally a settlement of fisherfolk and later attracted diverse communities, including potters, leather tanners, and embroidery workers. Over time, the overcrowded locality also became home to an active informal economy.