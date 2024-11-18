Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Slams Rahul Gandhi For Opposing Dharavi Project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for opposing the Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai.

"Rahul Gandhi brought a big locker to Mumbai. We thought he has brought it to give something to Maharashtra... but he has come to loot Maharashtra's treasury," Shinde told reporters.

Shinde said the Leader of Opposition has misled people by giving wrong information about Dharavi.

"Two lakh people will get houses in Dharavi... everyone should give priority to the redevelopment. This is Asia's biggest project and I would appeal to the people of Dharavi to keep the politics aside and see what is beneficial for them," the chief minister said.

With a sprawling area of 240 hectares, Dharavi is home to approximately 8 lakh residents and over 13,000 small businesses.

Dharavi was originally a settlement of fisherfolk and later attracted diverse communities, including potters, leather tanners, and embroidery workers. Over time, the overcrowded locality also became home to an active informal economy.