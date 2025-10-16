Business NewsPoliticsBihar Elections 2025: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Among BJP's Star Campaigners — Check Full List
ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Among BJP's Star Campaigners — Check Full List

The high-stake assembly polls in Bihar will be held in two phases, with the first round of voting scheduled on Nov. 6, followed by the second round on Nov. 11.

16 Oct 2025, 07:48 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BJP's list of star campaigners includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Image: PTI Photo)</p></div>
BJP's list of star campaigners includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Image: PTI Photo)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Bharatiya Janata Party released on Thursday a list of its star campaigners for the first phase of Bihar's Legislative Assembly elections 2025.

Standout names in the list include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan; Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The high-stake assembly polls in Bihar will be held in two phases, with the first round of voting scheduled on Nov. 6, followed by the second round on Nov. 11. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the Election Commission on Nov. 14.

On Wednesday, the party rolled out its third and final list with 18 candidates along with their respective constituencies (click here to check full list).

With this, the party named all its 101 candidates contesting in the forthcoming legislative assembly elections in the state. Both the JD(U) and BJP had announced that they will be contesting for 101 seats each, whereas Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party has been allotted 29 constituencies.

Check Full List Here

The list includes 40 prominent leaders, namely:

  • Narendra Modi

  • Jagat Prakash Nadda

  • Rajnath Singh

  • Amit Shah

  • Nitin Gadkari

  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan

  • Dharmendra Pradhan

  • Giriraj Singh

  • Yogi Adityanath

  • Devendra Fadnavis

  • Himanta Biswa Sarma

  • Mohan Yadav

  • Rekha Gupta

  • Smriti Irani

  • Keshav Prasad Maurya

  • CR Patil

  • Dilip Kumar Jaiswal

  • Samrat Choudhary

  • Vijay Kumar Sinha

  • Renu Devi

  • Prem Kumar

  • Nityanand Rai

  • Radha Mohan Singh

  • Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

  • Satish Chandra Dubey

  • Raj Bhushan Choudhary

  • Ashwini Kumar Choubey

  • Ravi Shankar Prasad

  • Nand Kishore Yadav

  • Rajiv Pratap Rudy

  • Sanjay Jaiswal

  • Vinod Tawde

  • Babulal Marandi

  • Pradeep Kumar Singh

  • Gopaljee Thakur

  • Janak Ram

  • Pawan Singh

  • Manoj Tiwari

  • Ravi Kishan

  • Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirahua"

Presently, the government in the state is headed by Nitish Kumar, who returned to the NDA fold in 2024 after severing ties with the Mahagathbandhan of the RJD and the Congress.

ALSO READ

Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Announces First List Of 11 Candidates
Opinion
Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Announces First List Of 11 Candidates
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT