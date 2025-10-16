Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Among BJP's Star Campaigners — Check Full List
The Bharatiya Janata Party released on Thursday a list of its star campaigners for the first phase of Bihar's Legislative Assembly elections 2025.
Standout names in the list include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan; Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The high-stake assembly polls in Bihar will be held in two phases, with the first round of voting scheduled on Nov. 6, followed by the second round on Nov. 11. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the Election Commission on Nov. 14.
On Wednesday, the party rolled out its third and final list with 18 candidates along with their respective constituencies (click here to check full list).
With this, the party named all its 101 candidates contesting in the forthcoming legislative assembly elections in the state. Both the JD(U) and BJP had announced that they will be contesting for 101 seats each, whereas Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party has been allotted 29 constituencies.
Check Full List Here
The list includes 40 prominent leaders, namely:
Narendra Modi
Jagat Prakash Nadda
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Dharmendra Pradhan
Giriraj Singh
Yogi Adityanath
Devendra Fadnavis
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Mohan Yadav
Rekha Gupta
Smriti Irani
Keshav Prasad Maurya
CR Patil
Dilip Kumar Jaiswal
Samrat Choudhary
Vijay Kumar Sinha
Renu Devi
Prem Kumar
Nityanand Rai
Radha Mohan Singh
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Satish Chandra Dubey
Raj Bhushan Choudhary
Ashwini Kumar Choubey
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Nand Kishore Yadav
Rajiv Pratap Rudy
Sanjay Jaiswal
Vinod Tawde
Babulal Marandi
Pradeep Kumar Singh
Gopaljee Thakur
Janak Ram
Pawan Singh
Manoj Tiwari
Ravi Kishan
Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirahua"
Presently, the government in the state is headed by Nitish Kumar, who returned to the NDA fold in 2024 after severing ties with the Mahagathbandhan of the RJD and the Congress.