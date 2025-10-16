Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Among BJP's Star Campaigners — Check Full List

The Bharatiya Janata Party released on Thursday a list of its star campaigners for the first phase of Bihar's Legislative Assembly elections 2025.

Standout names in the list include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan; Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The high-stake assembly polls in Bihar will be held in two phases, with the first round of voting scheduled on Nov. 6, followed by the second round on Nov. 11. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the Election Commission on Nov. 14.

On Wednesday, the party rolled out its third and final list with 18 candidates along with their respective constituencies (click here to check full list).

With this, the party named all its 101 candidates contesting in the forthcoming legislative assembly elections in the state. Both the JD(U) and BJP had announced that they will be contesting for 101 seats each, whereas Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party has been allotted 29 constituencies.