A Man Of Many Allegiances: Baba Siddique Whom I knew

When Salman Khan was accused of being involved in a car accident in 2002, I was told that Siddique had provided him with sanctuary until he could present himself at the Bandra police station. Siddique had arranged for advocate Waris Pathan, who secured Khan’s bail with astonishing swiftness. Throughout Khan’s legal battles, including the hit-and-run case and the blackbuck poaching trial, Siddique remained an unwavering source of support for the Khan family.

In 2005, Siddique also played a crucial role in aiding me during my investigation into an illegal blood bank racket. I had been tipped off that two blood banks in Govandi and Ghatkopar were operating illicitly, risking the lives of countless individuals. These establishments were sourcing blood from street urchins, beggars, rag pickers, and drug addicts, paying them a paltry sum—between Rs 100 and 150 per bottle of blood. Each evening, these "donors" would queue outside the blood banks. The conditions were appalling, and no one was checking the health status of these donors. The blood was then sold to hospitals, oblivious to its origins.

Appalled by the gravity of the situation, I resolved to expose the racket through a sting operation. While I managed to film the queues outside, gaining access to the interior of the blood banks was another matter. Conversations with some of the donors—unaware of my identity as a journalist—confirmed the extent of the malpractice.

I reached out to Baba Siddique, who was then serving as the Minister for Food and Drugs Administration. After hearing my account, he wasted no time in contacting the FDA commissioner, instructing him to offer me full cooperation. The next day, equipped with my cameraman Sunil Pudri and a team of six FDA officials, we raided the blood bank in Govandi. The offenders were caught in the act—donors were in the midst of giving blood when we arrived. The manager and staff resisted, even attempting to flee, but they were overpowered and detained. The FDA took statements from the donors, and the blood bank was sealed. A similar raid was conducted at the Ghatkopar blood bank, with equally decisive results.

Later, when I met with Siddique, he expressed his gratitude for my efforts in exposing the racket and lauded the operation. He informed me that he had directed the FDA commissioner to commend the officers involved and had instructed that an airtight case be built against the perpetrators to ensure their conviction in court.

My last meeting with Baba Siddique took place in May this year at the Hotel Taj Lands End during the launch of the NDTV Marathi news channel. Introducing me to his son, Zeeshan, he remarked, "Zeeshan, do you know him? This is my friend, Jitender Dixit."

"Of course, I know him. We’ve met on several occasions," Zeeshan replied.

Despite the arrests of over a dozen suspects, the motive behind Siddique’s murder remains an enigma. Whether his death was the result of his close association with Salman Khan or a conflict stemming from his real estate ventures is still unclear. The case remains a tangled web of mystery.

(Jitendra Dixit is Contributing Editor of NDTV and author of the book 'Bombay After Ayodhya')