Five Arrested In Baba Siddique Murder Case, Total Arrests Reach Nine

Five more persons were held on Friday for allegedly providing firearms and logistical support to the shooters in the Baba Siddique murder case, a Mumbai police official said. The total number of arrests in the sensational case now stands at nine, while three key persons are on the run. Siddique was shot at and grievously injured on Oct. 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area. The Congress-turned-NCP leader died sometime later in nearby Lilavati Hospital.