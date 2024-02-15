Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Talks About This Latest Scam, Shares Tips To Stay Protected

Nithin Kamath, CEO & Founder of Zerodha has warned users about a new scam from miscreants in China and other Asian countries who are creating lookalike fraudulent websites and apps of Indian brokerages and trading firms to trick innocent users into downloading these apps or carrying out money transfers through these duplicate portals.

In a post on X, Kamath wrote "After the Chinese loan apps scam, the latest scam from actors in China and other Asian countries is phishing websites. Fraudsters are creating hundreds of websites and trading apps that look similar to the websites of Indian brokers. Unwitting users who click on the app download links, etc., will be prompted to download the fake app. The goal is to get people to transfer money by taking advantage of their familiarity with these apps. This is just another one of the hundreds of international scams that have exploded in the last few years."