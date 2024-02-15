Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Talks About This Latest Scam, Shares Tips To Stay Protected
The purpose of such scams is to get people to transfer money by taking advantage of their familiarity with these apps.
Nithin Kamath, CEO & Founder of Zerodha has warned users about a new scam from miscreants in China and other Asian countries who are creating lookalike fraudulent websites and apps of Indian brokerages and trading firms to trick innocent users into downloading these apps or carrying out money transfers through these duplicate portals.
In a post on X, Kamath wrote "After the Chinese loan apps scam, the latest scam from actors in China and other Asian countries is phishing websites. Fraudsters are creating hundreds of websites and trading apps that look similar to the websites of Indian brokers. Unwitting users who click on the app download links, etc., will be prompted to download the fake app. The goal is to get people to transfer money by taking advantage of their familiarity with these apps. This is just another one of the hundreds of international scams that have exploded in the last few years."
He also pointed out how this is just one of the many international scams which have surfaced online.
Referring to another such scam called 'Pig Butchering Scam' he also shared a few tips on how users can protect themselves from such kind of financial scams.
Tips to protect oneself from financial scams
Never reply to unknown messages on WhatsApp, social media platforms, and dating apps.
If someone asks you to download some new apps or open links, that’s a red flag.
These scams rely on exploiting your emotions like hopes, fears, dreams, and greed. Never react in a hurry.
Don’t panic. Most people fall for these scams because they react in a hurry.
When in doubt, go to the nearest police station or talk to a lawyer.
If someone promises something like a job or high returns or asks you for money, it’s a red flag.
Never share personally identifiable information like your Aadhaar, passport, or your financial information like bank details, investment details, etc.
If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
