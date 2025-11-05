Zerodha Vs Malpani: Nithin Kamath’s Response To Rs 5-Crore Withdrawal Row Draws Mixed Reaction

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath’s swift handling of an alleged scam involving the withdrawal of Rs 5 crore by an investor has recently caught the attention of social media users. The issue has sparked conversations about withdrawal limits and customer service involving online trading platforms like Zerodha.

The recent public exchange between Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath and investor Dr Aniruddha Malpani has attracted mixed reactions.

On Nov. 3, Dr Malpani, a Mumbai-based IVF specialist and investor, took to X and accused India’s largest brokerage platform of running a “scam,” claiming that the platform blocked him from accessing his funds.

Malpani wrote, “The Zerodha scam! They don't allow me to withdraw my own money from their account, saying the daily limit for withdrawal is Rs 5 crores. They use my money for free!” He also tagged Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and added, “This is unfair.”