How Zero Depreciation Motor Insurance Can Cut Claim Deductions

Navigating through the fine print of coverage and claims could be an intimidating task for many. When buying insurance, especially, there are certain areas that may not be covered in the basic policy.

Despite going through the fine print, there may be certain deductions that apply when a claim is made. One of these deductions is for depreciation.

Especially for older cars, this cut might add up to a certain percentage of the claim and get deducted. This deduction can be done away with to an extent if the policyholder is willing to take an add-on.

A zero-depreciation add-on to a comprehensive policy ensures that there are no depreciation-based deductions when a claim is made, said Sandeep Saraf, renewals head for motor insurance at Policybazaar.

To illustrate, if the car was bought three years ago, there is a depreciation that applies to the claim amount.

If a claim worth Rs 50,000 is made, the insurance company will deduct 30% for depreciation, and one might only be paid around Rs 35,000 for the claim.

"If you have a zero depreciation add-on, there is no such deduction. But other costs that come under Rs 1,000—that the customer will have to bear," said Saraf.