Zero-Cost EMI, Cashback, Or Rewards: Which Festive Offer Actually Saves You Money?

Zero-cost EMI: This lets you pay for your credit card purchases in equated monthly instalments without incurring any interest. But it’s important to note that even though the EMI is interest-free, the price of the product can be slightly higher to offset the waived interest. Additionally, certain banks also have processing charges, which can reduce the overall benefit.

Cashback: Cashback offers provide a percentage of your purchase amount back to your account. For instance, ICICI Bank’s Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card offers 5% cashback for Amazon Prime members and 3% for non-Prime members on Amazon purchases. Such offers can lead to immediate savings.

Rewards points: Credit card issuers offer reward points on each purchase. These reward points can be used for discounts, vouchers, or even cashback. For instance, the SimplyCLICK SBI Card gives 10X reward points for online spends with partners like Myntra, Amazon and BookMyShow. Though these points are added over a period of time, they can be useful for regular shoppers.