Why Property May Not Be The Best Investment: Expert Explains

Over the past few decades, real estate has been a preferred choice to grow one's money safely. Buying a house or land has been considered a secure investment that would appreciate steadily over time.

However, CA Nitin Kaushik has a different take. He has compared the gains from property and equity on X (formerly Twitter).

According to him, real returns often lie in building equities. He said the older generation which purchased houses in the 1990s for around Rs 10-Rs12 lakh now see those same properties valued at nearly Rs 1 crore.

This often feels like a jackpot, but he believes that while real estate provides emotional security and social status, it may not always be the best tool for long-term wealth creation.

He believes property typically grows at the rate of 9-10% per year, but homeowners face hidden costs such as maintenance, property taxes, and repairs, of around 1-2%, which can eat into returns over time.