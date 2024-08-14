Why Now Is A Good Time To Lock In Your Fixed Deposit

If the volatility of equity markets is something you are not comfortable with and protecting your principle is your priority, then fixed income can be the best bet.

Interest rates of fixed deposits change according to the monetary policy and investors can use the rate cycle to make the best of the investment.

Loan and deposit interest rates are used to implement broad liquidity objectives in the economy by the central bank. The interest rates usually align with the stance of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy.

The monetary policy has not changed from 'withdrawal of accommodation' in the last 18 months. This means that the interest rates on deposits has also remained high, attracting more of them.