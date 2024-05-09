The Mutual Fund Show: Why Manufacturing Schemes Can Be Part Of Your Core Portfolio

Investors must allocate a portion of their core portfolio to the manufacturing sector in the long run, as it offers a lot of scope. That’s according to Kshitiz Mahajan, managing partner and chief executive officer of Complete Circle Wealth Solutions, who referred to initiatives such as 'Make in India' and production-linked incentives to boost manufacturing.

“It can be part of your core portfolio,” Mahajan told NDTV Profit. “I’m not saying other sectors didn’t do well, but yes, there is clear-cut scope.”

Mahajan expects the manufacturing sector to grow rapidly as the government is keen on boosting its contribution to India’s gross domestic product to as much as 25% by 2025.

This will not only attract foreign companies but also boost job creation, he said. “We have enough domestic demand to meet this increase in manufacturing.”

According to Mahajan, “everyone is planning for expansion”, and there are certain gaps to be filled in this theme, that will help create growth in one’s portfolio. Around 8-10% of his investment would be in the manufacturing sector, he said.

In terms of momentum funds having only mid-cap and small-cap companies in the portfolio, Mahajan said, “It can be a tactical allocation in your portfolio, however, it is a little riskier.”

But Siddharth Srivastava, head of ETF product and fund manager at Mirae Asset, said if one is investing for over five years, then it will give “pretty reasonable returns”.

Investors must not consider such funds if their investment period is less than five years, he said, and suggested funds “leaning” towards large caps in such cases.