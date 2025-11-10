Why Is SEBI Favouring Gold ETFs Over Digital Gold?—Explained

According to SEBI, the products controlled by it are governed by established regulatory frameworks. These instruments can be accessed only through SEBI-registered intermediaries. One such product is gold ETFs, which allow investors to buy units representing physical gold stored in secure vaults. ''Many prominent fund houses have their gold ETFs, which can be accessed on any trading platforms.''

They are safer for investors as Gold-ETFs offer a regulated and transparent way to invest in the yellow metal compared to unregulated digital gold platforms. As clarified by SEBI, Gold ETFs are listed on recognised stock exchanges, ensuring proper pricing, liquidity and investor protection.

However, products like digital gold fall outside SEBI’s regulatory control and investor protection framework. “It is informed that such digital gold products are different from SEBI-regulated gold products as they are neither notified as securities nor regulated as commodity derivatives,” it said.

“They operate entirely outside the purview of SEBI. Such digital gold products may entail significant risks for investors and may expose investors to counterparty and operational risks,” the regulator further warned.

In case of fraud or default in gold ETFs, SEBI is mandated with ensuring the safety of investors’ money under strict regulatory norms. These regulations do not apply to digital gold investments, which are popularised by fintech apps or many jewellery brands. As a result, if an investor is duped or faces fraud, default, or loss in the investments made in digital gold, SEBI will not be able to help in such circumstances.