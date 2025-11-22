‘Why Hide Salaries?’: This Entrepreneur Says Pay Transparency Is Discipline, Not Morality

Ankur Warikoo has been challenging conventional views on money, and his recent post added fuel to the conversation. Having previously shared his driver’s salary publicly, he now discusses why money should never be considered a private matter and argues that keeping salaries confidential only fosters confusion and insecurity in the workplace.

His perspective on transparency is sparking wider debate on pay structures and why employees are often expected to remain silent about their earnings.

Ankur Warikoo recently shared on X that his approach to personal finance is rooted in openness and honesty. He has never hidden his financial matters, openly discussing his business income, investments, salary, and even missteps.

“There is a simple reason I found acceptance in the world of personal finance. Because I treated money as something that should never have been “personal” in the first place.”

“So I put my own numbers on the table. My business income. My investments. My performance. My salary. My mistakes. All of it shared, with brutal transparency,” he added.