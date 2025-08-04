Why Filing ITR For FY 2024-'25 Is Crucial: Penalties, Interest And More

Late Filing Penalty

If you fail to file your ITR by the due date of Sept. 15, you could face a penalty under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961. A delay could attract a late fee of Rs 5,000. However, if your total income is below Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is limited to Rs 1,000. It’s advisable to file your ITR within the due date and avoid the penalties.

Interest On Tax Due

If you owe taxes and fail to file the return, interest will be levied on the unpaid tax amount under Section 234A of the I-T Act. A simple interest of 1% per month (or part of a month) will be charged on the unpaid tax, calculated from the return filing due date until the actual filing date.

Prosecution Risk

If you deliberately fail to file your ITR despite receiving notices from the Income Tax Department, the assessing officer can initiate prosecution proceedings. This may lead to imprisonment ranging from three months to two years, along with a fine. If the unpaid tax amount is substantial, the jail term can extend up to seven years.

Losses Can't Be Carried Forward

Failing to file your return on time means you lose the ability to carry forward most losses, such as those from business or capital gains, to future years. The only exception is losses from house property, which can still be carried forward even if the return is filed late.

Trouble In Getting Loans Or Visas

ITR filings are often used by banks and financial institutions to assess your financial health. Similarly, foreign consulates sometimes ask for ITR proofs during visa processing. Not filing can become a roadblock if you're planning to take a loan or travel abroad.

Belated Return

If you miss the initial deadline, you can still file a belated return. But this must be done before Dec. 31 of the assessment year. Note that belated returns attract penalties and don’t allow you to revise the return later.

Filing your ITR on time is crucial, not just to avoid penalties, but also to stay financially compliant. Even if your income is below the taxable limit, filing returns can help build a good financial record.