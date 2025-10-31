Where Are Indians Investing Their Money: Equities Most Popular, This Asset Comes Next

Equity investments and insurance products with investment components dominate Indian investment portfolios. Real estate and precious metals follow as preferred options, while cryptocurrency has fewer buyers, according to a consumer insights report by Statista.

The survey highlighted that around 40% of Indians reported investing in equities, while a similar percentage preferred insurance-linked investment schemes. Real estate and precious metals followed next, with over 30% participation in each segment, reflecting their continued appeal as stable assets. Around 25% of Indian investors indicated that they hold cryptocurrency, the report, shared on Thursday, stated.

The investment pattern for India showed a different picture compared to other countries like the US, Germany and Brazil, where investors preferred other assets more than equities. However, in India, equities emerged favourite investment tool for investors.

For instance, equity investments were the most preferred option for people in China and Germany. In the US, both equities and insurance-linked equity schemes were equally popular. In Germany, equities outperformed other assets, with more than 20% of respondents holding them. In contrast, less than 20% of people reported investing in cryptocurrency, real estate, or precious metals.