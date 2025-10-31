Where Are Indians Investing Their Money: Equities Most Popular, This Asset Comes Next
The investment pattern for India showed a different picture compared to other countries like the UK, Germany and Brazil.
Equity investments and insurance products with investment components dominate Indian investment portfolios. Real estate and precious metals follow as preferred options, while cryptocurrency has fewer buyers, according to a consumer insights report by Statista.
The survey highlighted that around 40% of Indians reported investing in equities, while a similar percentage preferred insurance-linked investment schemes. Real estate and precious metals followed next, with over 30% participation in each segment, reflecting their continued appeal as stable assets. Around 25% of Indian investors indicated that they hold cryptocurrency, the report, shared on Thursday, stated.
The investment pattern for India showed a different picture compared to other countries like the US, Germany and Brazil, where investors preferred other assets more than equities. However, in India, equities emerged favourite investment tool for investors.
For instance, equity investments were the most preferred option for people in China and Germany. In the US, both equities and insurance-linked equity schemes were equally popular. In Germany, equities outperformed other assets, with more than 20% of respondents holding them. In contrast, less than 20% of people reported investing in cryptocurrency, real estate, or precious metals.
Globally, the most widely used #investment products include stocks, bonds, real estate, insurances with an investment element and precious metals. #Cryptocurrencies have also been gaining traction in recent years, particularly among younger investors and in emerging economies. pic.twitter.com/4tL6kP5Cri— Statista (@StatistaCharts) October 30, 2025
India-China Share Similar Trends
China and India showed similar investment trends, with the highest preference for equities and insurance-linked equity schemes. These were followed by real estate and precious metals, which held similar importance as traditional assets. Both countries showed low interest in cryptocurrency, with only 10% of Chinese investors holding it.
Crypto Popular In Brazil
In an unusual trend, Brazil showed the highest preference for cryptocurrency, with over 25% of respondents holding it. In contrast, only about 20% reported investing in equities or real estate. The country showed minimal interest in precious metals, with just 5% of people reporting investments in them.
The report also showed the investment trend in the United Kingdom, where real estate emerged as the most popular instrument, held by nearly 25% of respondents. Over 20% invested in insurance-linked schemes, while just over 15% reported holding equities. According to the report, the interest in precious metals was low among the people of the UK, with less than 10% investing in them.
The findings were compiled following an online survey of adults aged 18 to 64, where respondents were allowed to select multiple investment options. The survey was carried out between October 2024 and September 2025.