When To Surrender Your LIC Policy? From Tenue To Tax Implications—Here Are 5 Key Factors To Consider

Life insurance policies are usually purchased with the objective of long-term financial security. The largest public sector life insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), has been offering a wide range of insurance policies. The LIC policies are offered for a pre-determined period.

However, at times, many policyholders may need to discontinue the insurance coverage or prematurely withdraw their accrued funds due to various reasons. In such instances, surrendering the policy could be the suitable choice.

This means one voluntarily cancels the policy before maturity and receives the surrender value, if any. Surrendering an LIC policy can lead to financial losses and the termination of the insurance coverage. So, it’s important to carefully evaluate some key aspects before opting for surrendering your LIC policy.