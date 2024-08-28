When To Go In For Short Term Health Policies

One of the main categories of people who might be using such policies are those who come from abroad to stay in India for a short period of time. There are a lot of non-resident Indians who might have come on a visit for a short time period, and they would require some health coverage during this time period. In such a situation, if they are able to buy such a policy, it would free them from the worry of any medical situation that might require large expenses. There can also be people who are shifting jobs, and if they are relying on the policy coverage from their employer for a part of their total coverage, then there could be a time period when there is less or no coverage available. In such a situation, these types of short-term policies would fill the need at the right time. Ideally, every person should have a separate insurance policy of their own, which will help them in case their employment ends and the coverage ends with it. Sometimes when people are porting their policies, having a short-term cover while that process is being completed might fill in the need. This will ensure that there is no situation where the person remains without a cover and that their needs are met in all respects.