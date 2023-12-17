What You Need To Know About Tax Notices Under Section 148

The relevant Section under which such notices for reassessment are sent is Section 148 of the Income Tax Act.

A notice under this section is sent when the tax department feels that the income of the taxpayer has not been assessed correctly. This means that there has to be some income that has not been assessed and tax avoided on it for the notice to be issued.

The other point is that the notice can be issued only after several conditions are present. One of them is that there has to be a reason why the tax officer believes that the income has escaped assessment and this should not be a hunch or a guess. There has to be some strong proof that is available with the tax officer to arrive at this conclusion. This is important because there has to be linkage between the evidence available and the taxpayer and this has to be provided in writing, as to why the income has not been disclosed or paid tax on.