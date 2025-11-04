What Kim Kardashian’s Experience With Kanye West Teaches About Financial Security In Relationships
Kim Kardashian’s revelation about feeling financially unsafe during her marriage to Kanye West shows how financial trust defines security in relationships.
Money and emotions often collide in relationships. Kim Kardashian revealed in a recent conversation that even those with immense wealth are not immune to feeling financially insecure. Speaking on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in October, the entrepreneur said her ex-husband Kanye West’s unpredictable spending habits played a part in her decision to end their marriage in 2021.
“Not feeling safe, not even physically, maybe emotionally or even financially,” Kardashian said. “That’s a really unsettling feeling.”
Kardashian’s comments shed light on a common yet rarely discussed problem: financial insecurity within relationships. Erika Wasserman, a financial therapist and CEO of Your Financial Therapist based in Florida, USA, told CNBC that money often becomes a source of stress when partners lack mutual understanding about spending and saving habits.
“The average person’s unpredictable spending habits may not involve purchasing five Lamborghinis at a time,” Wasserman said, adding, “But it can look like impulsively buying five Lego sets or taking out a new line of credit.”
She added that when couples don’t see eye to eye on financial matters, it can lead to deep emotional strain. “When you can’t trust the partner that you’re with on how you’re spending, saving and investing money, you become scared and fearful,” Wasserman said.
Why Financial Intimacy Matters
As reported by CNBC, Wasserman believes that financial intimacy should be valued just as highly as emotional or physical intimacy. “Our financial habits impact everything in life,” Wasserman said.
Though financial behaviours can eventually determine the health and longevity of a relationship, discussions about money often remain taboo.
“If couples disagree and there’s no habit changing or plans in place, the spread tends to get bigger. That’s where you see relationships start splitting apart,” Wasserman explained.
Wasserman advised that financial intimacy can be nurtured through openness and empathy. Rather than confronting a partner with direct financial questions, she suggested using storytelling, or sharing memories of how money was managed growing up, or how family spending habits shaped one’s views.
Spotting Red Flags
Wasserman pointed out that the most significant warning sign is stonewalling, when one partner avoids or hides discussions about money. Wasserman said that a relationship stands a better chance when both partners are open to improving their financial understanding. But if one person disengages, it tends to create problems that affect the entire partnership.
When conversations about finances become off-limits, CNBC noted, partners risk drifting apart emotionally and practically.
Kardashian’s experience, as reported by CNBC, serves as a reminder that financial safety is not determined by wealth but by trust, transparency, and mutual respect in a relationship.