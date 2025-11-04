What Kim Kardashian’s Experience With Kanye West Teaches About Financial Security In Relationships

Money and emotions often collide in relationships. Kim Kardashian revealed in a recent conversation that even those with immense wealth are not immune to feeling financially insecure. Speaking on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in October, the entrepreneur said her ex-husband Kanye West’s unpredictable spending habits played a part in her decision to end their marriage in 2021.

“Not feeling safe, not even physically, maybe emotionally or even financially,” Kardashian said. “That’s a really unsettling feeling.”

Kardashian’s comments shed light on a common yet rarely discussed problem: financial insecurity within relationships. Erika Wasserman, a financial therapist and CEO of Your Financial Therapist based in Florida, USA, told CNBC that money often becomes a source of stress when partners lack mutual understanding about spending and saving habits.

“The average person’s unpredictable spending habits may not involve purchasing five Lamborghinis at a time,” Wasserman said, adding, “But it can look like impulsively buying five Lego sets or taking out a new line of credit.”

She added that when couples don’t see eye to eye on financial matters, it can lead to deep emotional strain. “When you can’t trust the partner that you’re with on how you’re spending, saving and investing money, you become scared and fearful,” Wasserman said.