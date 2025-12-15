What Happens When Advance Tax Payment Deadline Ends Today — Penalty, Interest, Consequences & Other Details

The deadline to pay the third instalment of advance tax is Monday (Dec. 15, 2025). People who earn income from other sources, such as rent, business, and capital gains, apart from their regular salary are required to pay advance tax.

Those liable to pay advance tax need to submit the total amount in a financial year in installments, depending on the due dates decided by the Income Tax Department (ITD).

This is applicable to all people and businesses when their tax liability exceeds Rs 10,000 in a given financial year. Since Dec. 15 marks the deadline for the third instalment of advance tax for the assessment year 2026-27, today is the last day to settle any pending payments.

Even Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), who have taxable income above Rs 10,000 in India, are required to comply with this rule.