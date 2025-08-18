What Happens If You Don't Maintain Minimum Balance In Your Account?

ICICI Bank has recently revised its minimum average monthly balance requirement for new savings accounts opened on or after Aug. 1. Following public outcry over an abrupt increase, the bank reduced the minimum balance amount for urban and metro branches from Rs 50,000 to Rs 15,000.

Amid the uproar over ICICI Bank’s hike and the subsequent revision, the minimum account balance could be a cause of concern for all savings account holders.

A minimum monthly average balance is the minimum amount every account holder should maintain in the savings account to prevent penalties. Banks finalise the limit based on the type of account and branch location. Although it may appear easy to have a bank account, going below this limit could lead to several financial implications.

Banks enforce minimum balance conditions to control operating expenses and provide banking facilities effectively. Current accounts require higher minimum balances, whereas savings accounts have lower requirements.