What Are Silver ETFs? Features, How To Invest, Taxation And More — Explained

Silver ETFs are mutual fund schemes that invest in physical silver or instruments linked to silver prices. Regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the mutual fund framework, these funds ensure a transparent and well-governed investment structure. Much like equities, Silver ETFs are listed and traded on recognised stock exchanges, allowing investors to buy and sell units with ease.



These ETFs mirror the movement of domestic silver prices, adjusted for costs such as storage, insurance, and fund management. By investing in Silver ETFs, people can benefit from silver’s price performance without the hassle of owning, storing or safeguarding the physical metal.