The OG Wealth Creator: Finfluencer Shares One Financial Discipline Tip That's Often Overlooked
According to Bengaluru-based influencer Basavaraj Tonagatti, the biggest challenge in money management is not a lack of information but human behaviour.
With increasing access to AI tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini, more people are integrating them into their daily routines, including for personal finance decisions. However, some experts have flagged that while AI platforms could be helpful in gaining key insights, they are still in their nascent stage of development and cannot be fully relied upon.
According to experts, AI cannot replace human judgment or discipline, particularly when money is involved. Echoing similar sentiments, a personal finance influencer has shared a striking piece of advice, emphasising that even in the age of AI, only disciplined habits can truly create long-term wealth.
Bengaluru-based influencer, Basavaraj Tonagatti, Founder and CEO of Basu Nivesh, in a post on X, shared that the biggest challenge in money management is not a lack of information but human behaviour.
“AI Can Assist… But Only Your Routine Creates Wealth. We often assume that more data, more tools, or smarter technology automatically means better financial decisions. But in personal finance, the biggest challenge isn’t information — it’s behaviour,” he said on Thursday.
Tonagatti emphasised that artificial intelligence can assist with planning, but maintained that smarter tools automatically cannot lead to better financial decisions.
“Even the best models can’t predict how we react to fear, greed, or impatience when money is involved,” he said.
According to him, technology can analyse patterns and offer guidance, but it cannot prevent individuals from overspending, panicking during market volatility, or abandoning long-term goals for short-term impulses.
“Human judgment becomes powerful when we follow a system. A budget, an emergency fund, proper insurance, and long-term planning work not because they are fancy — but because they keep our emotions in check,” the CEO added.
He stressed that wealth grows through simple, consistent habits. He concluded that instead of chasing the perfect algorithm to outperform markets, people should build a routine.
“So, instead of searching for the perfect algorithm to “beat the market,” focus on creating a personal finance routine that is boring, repeatable, and consistent. In the long run, it’s not machines or experts that make you wealthy — it’s your habits,” Tonagatti added.