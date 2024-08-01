Wellness And Wallet: A Healthy Lifestyle Does Not Have To Be Budget Buster

There are a lot more options and means of movement that need not be limited to the gym. There are options like spinning, Zumba or pilates that may also come with wider range in pricing.

“People are exploring as the access to fitness has gotten better. The supply has grown according to demand,” said Avinash Mansukhani, personal trainer and founder of Fight the Sunrise.

Fitness does come with a cost, but budgeting for it will help anticipate and accommodate the expense. There are a lot of factors that will weigh into spending, depending on the type of exercise one is looking for.

“One can just buy dumbbells as a one-time investment for Rs 20,000 if that is what they require. The allotment for fitness can go from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 every month, if they are getting a gym membership or going for any other classes," said Mansukhani.

In Mumbai, annual gym memberships can be bought for as low as Rs 18,000. While annual membership costs can go up to Rs 20,000 in cities like Delhi and Chennai.

If you intend to keep a personal trainer, then the monthly price might range from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. It's important to remember that not everyone requires a personal trainer and one can take a call on that, based on their goals and requirements.