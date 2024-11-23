Big Slim Wedding: Tips To Trim Bill Of Dream Day

Love is patient, love is kind, love means slowly losing your mind, says the adorably cynical Kevin (James Marsden) in a scene from 27 Dresses. Love is not the only thing that people lose their mind over.

Couples can also get very close to losing their minds when the threads of finance snap as they are trying to knit together a dream wedding. A wedding brings a head-on collision of the vision and the capacity of their wallet. There may be last-minute cancellations from vendors, a few more relatives who need rooms or a change of heart in the flowers picked.

There are some costs that just cannot be mitigated but here are some tips that can help trim the bill of the dream day.