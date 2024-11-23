Big Slim Wedding: Tips To Trim Bill Of Dream Day
Love is patient, love is kind, love means slowly losing your mind, says the adorably cynical Kevin (James Marsden) in a scene from 27 Dresses. Love is not the only thing that people lose their mind over.
Couples can also get very close to losing their minds when the threads of finance snap as they are trying to knit together a dream wedding. A wedding brings a head-on collision of the vision and the capacity of their wallet. There may be last-minute cancellations from vendors, a few more relatives who need rooms or a change of heart in the flowers picked.
There are some costs that just cannot be mitigated but here are some tips that can help trim the bill of the dream day.
Rolled Up Sleeves
A major expense listed by couples was the whole of customisation and event-planning bills swelling as they add personal touches. Some of this can be mitigated by, you guessed it, doing it yourself.
Essentially, these services are saving time while couples are paying for convenience. Identifying places where the couple can directly approach vendors and explore options can cut some cost.
"We designed our wedding card, programme sheet and return gifts on our own," Hannah, a Bengaluru-based consultant who got married recently. "Then we also took the help of loved ones who were willing to help, and delegated some tasks."
So, if there is some space in the tight schedule, rolling up those sleeves and directly getting involved will definitely cut some cost.
Open To Options
The available options that are practical may not always align with the vision that the couples have. In times like these, its important to take time and explore options.
For instance, there are a wide range of venues available for various prices ranges. It is important to explore the breadth of options available within the range and pick what works best.
This applies not just in the case of halls but also in clothes. Staying open to exploring options other than traditional bridal premium boutiques can trim the budget.
"I got a ready-made dress that worked well for me as it was closer to what I was looking for. The prices are different in various cities as well," said Hannah.
As the word 'bridal' itself adds a lot of premium to the cost, other options might make the bill lighter.
No Underestimating Costs
A perspective of looking at things for what they can be may turn out to be pricey when budgeting for weddings. Keeping unrealistic prices will only complicate the process of sticking to the budget as additions and cancellations also come in.
"We need to keep a 10% buffer for extra costs and other last-minute expenses," Prableen Bajpai, founder of FinFix. "Instant additions of services and products will come with a premium."
People end up spending three to four times of what they spend on education for their wedding because heart and emotions are also involved, according to Bajpai.
Without planning, the expense of weddings will end in borrowing. And that is not ideal at all.Prableen Bajpai, founder of FinFix
The only way of finding middle ground is to plan and find ways to stick to the plan.
"We looked for people who offer multiple services, like caterers who also have decor services. Their prices will be lower because of the package as well," Hannah said.
During this season, small steps like this can help one build a dream wedding without suffocating bills.